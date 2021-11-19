Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to finally make their wedding announcement?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the headlines for a while now, owing to the reports of their marriage. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding. Well, now there’s a piece of good news for the actors’ fans as several new reports suggest that Vicky and Katrina might make the official announcement soon.

A source close to India Today said that the couple will send out a formal note announcing their wedding and will seek best wishes from their friends in the media fraternity. “Both Vicky and Katrina have cordial relations with the media and they plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon,” added the leading daily’s source.

As per the previous report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes several prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list.

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December. Reports also claim that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding.

Talking about her work, Katrina Kaif has lots of exciting projects in her kitty. She will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and will also be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Pan-India film. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.