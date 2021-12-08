Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to host a grand wedding reception for film fraternity?

It’s time for one of the much awaited wedding of the year as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be taking the plunge tomorrow. The wedding is taking place in Rajasthan’s The Six Senses Fort Barwara and the celebraions have already begun for the same. While Vicky and Katrina had their mehendi and sangeet night on December 7, they will be tying the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9. According to media reports, the couple’s big day will have limited guests and they will be hosting a grand reception for friends from fraternity later.

According to a report published in Times of India, Vicky and Katrina took the decision in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. “Only their closest family and inner circle of friends, who have known the couple since they were teenagers, will be present. Given the Covid situation right now, the couple wants to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved,” a source close to the couple was quoted saying. The reports also stated that Vicky and Katrina are looking forward to celebrating their happiness with their friends from tinselvile.

As of now, celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff Adajania. Gurdas Maan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh will be a part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations. The wedding will reportedly take place on Thursday evening wherein Vicky will be arriving on a royal chariot which will be drawn by seven horses. According to media reports, the couple will head to Maldives for their honeymoon post wedding.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal to shoot for Sara Ali Khan starrer soon after his wedding with Katrina Kaif? Here’s what we know

