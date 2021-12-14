Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look like a dream in their pre-wedding pics from Rajasthan
Advertisement
It’s almost a week since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married now and the lovebirds have been sharing beautiful glimpses from the wedding ceremony. To note, it was a grand yet intimate wedding for the couple in the presence of their family and close friends. And while the pics speak volumes about their dream like wedding, the newlyweds have once again set the social media on fire as they have shared new pre-wedding pics
Advertisement
Comments