Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look like perfect couple as they celebrate Diwali with family

Diwali is like one of those festivals that bring the entire country together. Streets are decked up and so are the people celebrating. As we exchanged best wishes with each other, Bollywood celebs also took to social media and extended Diwali wishes with their loved ones. Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted inside pics from their family celebration.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share inside pics from their Diwali celebration

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a bunch pictures that featuring both his and Katrina Kaif’s family. The entire clan gathered at the celebrity couple’s house to celebrate this auspicious occasion. In the first pic, the couple can be seen in traditional attires. Next up was a family picture in which both Vicky and Katrina’s side of the family posed for the camera.

Kat’s mother Suzanne and sister Isabelle Kaif donned suits and looked pretty in their yellow ensemble. In one of the pictures, the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal made peace signs as they got clicked. The handsome Kaushal brothers looked dapper in their traditional avatars.

Sharing the picture, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor penned in Hindi, “हमारी तरफ़ से आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ! (From our family, wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.)”

Take a look:

Sharing a picture with husband Vicky, Katrina penned, “Happy Diwali (in Hindi).” The couple wore matching white outfits. While the Tiger 3 actress donned a white saree with multi-colored flowers on it, the actor wore a white kurta-pajama set with flower motifs.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky rose to fame with movies like Masaan, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham, among others. He started 2023 by making a special appearance in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and The Great Indian Family. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming films Sam Bahadur and Dunki.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

The day is also special for Katrina Kaif as it marks the release of her action movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next month, she will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film Merry Christmas.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 celeb review: Vicky Kaushal gushes over Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi’s film: ‘2023 ka Diwali gift’