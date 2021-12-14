From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa; 5 celeb jodis that tied the knot in 2021

2021 was a happy year in the Bollywood world as many couples got hitched together and commenced their married life. Be it Varun Dhawan’s wedding with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal right in the start of the year, or the recent Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage that made some major headlines in the last week, it was an all-year celebration time for B-Town celebs in 2021. Let us have a roundup of the celeb couples that finally put a ring on each other and declared their love to the world.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's marriage on January 24 was the first huge wedding of the year, kicking off a year of numerous big fat Indian weddings. The duo had been in a relationship for over two decades before taking it to the never level. The couple got married in the company of their close friends and family in Alibaug. The duo had been in a relationship for over two decades

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhir

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam revealed their wedding pictures on their Instagram and had the entire nation raving over their humble wedding. The couple got married on June 4 at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha started dating eleven years back when they met at the sets of a movie they were shooting together, and they never went back from it. On 15 November, the gorgeous couple became husband and wife at New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The event was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan had a fairytale-like wedding on November 21. Aditya and Anushka were already in their fourth year of relationship when he proposed to her in Paris in 2019. Finally, they had their wedding event in November 2021. The couple has a grand wedding, with multiple celeb friends such as Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar being a part of the celebrations. Their three-day wedding celebration pictures went viral on the net as soon as they were posted.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

This one definitely takes the crown for being the most suspenseful marriage. Till the very last day, Vicky and Katrina stayed mum about their relationship and marriage plans. And just like that, on 9th December they dropped their ethereal wedding pictures which became viral instantly. The high-profile couple had a destination wedding at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort.

