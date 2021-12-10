Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to reach their new home tonight? Report reveals work is underway in full swing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Friday afternoon when they were snapped leaving Jaipur after their grand wedding. The newly married couple boarded a chopper to reach Jaipur airport and from there a private charter flight. As for their families, they were all spotted at the Jaipur airport while heading to Mumbai.

Now, according to a latest report published in ETimes, Vicky and Katrina will be reaching at their new Mumbai home tonight. The report revealed that the couple's new home is getting ready and as many as 50 people have been pressed into service for the past 2 to 3 days to put everything in order. The couple's new Mumbai home is located in Mumbai's suburbs Juhu.

Reportedly, the work and Katrina and Vicky's new pad was going on till the wee hours of Friday morning. A source informed ETimes that construction work is done and only cleaning is underway. A source revealed to the porta, "We have to work till 4 am." Why? "Because Katrina and Vicky are expected tomorrow, sometime late at night, around 12 midnight."

Double the people, almost 50, were employed to get the work done and give their new crib finishing touches. "Otherwise we work with about 20-25 people," the source added.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Vicky and Katrina are all set to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's neighbours. Anushka confirmed the same when she wished the couple and said, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

