Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif send the internet into frenzy with latest PIC; fans call them ‘perfect jodi’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. Time and again, the couple is often seen shelling major relationship goals. From their mushy posts on social media to crackling chemistry during their public appearances, their PDA moments leave the fans gushing over the two. While Vicky is gearing up for his highly anticipated, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Katrina Kaif is also busy with her spy thriller Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Nevertheless, a new photo of the couple has sent social media into a state of frenzy.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's latest photo goes VIRAL on the internet

The highly adored couple of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never miss a chance to serve relationship goals. Now, once again, a new photo of the couple has created quite a buzz on the internet. In the photo, Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a pink sweatshirt and hair tied back in a ponytail while carrying a no-makeup look. Her doting husband, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a navy blue casual shirt with a cap donned on his head. Vicky’s new look in a long beard is unmissable.

In the viral photo, the couple can be seen happily posing with another person.

Take a look at the photo that went viral:

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple

The photo on the internet has once again left fans in awe of it. A fan wrote, "Vickat for life”, while another fan commented, “Perfect Jodi”.

Several other fans dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the work front

Vicky Kaushal has been making it to the headlines for his impressive upcoming biopic drama Sam Bahadur. The teaser of the film was dropped on Saturday, featuring Vicky nailing the portrayal of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar will also present stellar performances of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sam Bahadur will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna. Both the films will hit the theaters on December 1, later this year.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is also leaving no stone unturned to set social media hot ablaze. The latest developments on highly anticipated Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 have been getting fans all excited about the film. The look poster of Katrina as Zoya was hailed by the fans as she looked fierce and badass in the poster.

Tiger 3 will be released during the big Diwali holiday period this year.

