Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share screen for the FIRST time, pics from ad shoot go viral

For everyone who was keeping their fingers crossed to see Bollywood’s most adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on screen, your wishes and prayers have turned out to be fruitful. And this time, they have come together not for a movie but for an advertising campaign. Although the details of the ad shoot are not yet known, the viral pictures have already taken the internet by storm. In the viral photos that are trending on social media, one can clearly see Vicky and Katrina dressed up in comfortable vacation clothes. Posing together in one frame, they look cute and adorable together whilst giving major couple goals.

In one of the pictures, it can be seen that wifey Katrina Kaif was blushing while Vicky was looking at him. Looking at their romance, the Vickat fans are left in awe.

