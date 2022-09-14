Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share screen for the FIRST time, pics from ad shoot go viral
The wait is finally over!
For everyone who was keeping their fingers crossed to see Bollywood’s most adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together on screen, your wishes and prayers have turned out to be fruitful. And this time, they have come together not for a movie but for an advertising campaign. Although the details of the ad shoot are not yet known, the viral pictures have already taken the internet by storm.
In the viral photos that are trending on social media, one can clearly see Vicky and Katrina dressed up in comfortable vacation clothes. Posing together in one frame, they look cute and adorable together whilst giving major couple goals.
In one of the pictures, it can be seen that wifey Katrina Kaif was blushing while Vicky was looking at him. Looking at their romance, the Vickat fans are left in awe.
Bollywood’s leading actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied a knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Prior to them getting married, they both never accepted being in a relationship in the public sphere. However, popular filmmaker Karan Johar, who is aware of most of the happenings in Bollywood, spilled the beans about them being together.
On a comedy show titled The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker, while looking at Katrina, said in front of the audience, “Inke ghar main sab ‘Kaushal’ mangal hai.” Prior to them getting married, the paparazzi often spotted them hanging out together.
On the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have a bunch of projects to look forward to. While Vicky is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, Katrina on the other hand is looking forward to the release of her movie Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
