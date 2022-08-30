Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shoot for their FIRST project together after marriage; Deets Inside

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, last year at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and took social media by storm with their dreamy photos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities. They are undoubtedly among the most adorable and talked-about couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. While Vicky and Katrina's fans have always made sure to shower love on their romantic photos, however, they have expressed their disappointment that the duo has not shared the screen space together.

Now, it looks like the wish of Vicky and Katrina's admirers is all set to come true and according to a report in India Today, the couple has collaborated on their first project together. The report said that they shot their first advertisement together and on August 29h, they even shot for it in Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina's commercial was reportedly a close-door shoot and it took place at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, both Vicky and Katrina were also offered a lot of films together but they didn't choose any.

The trend of ad filmmakers signing up couples for their commercials is not new and has been going on for a long time. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have also been doing commercials together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled next.

Katrina, on the other hand, will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, and Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

