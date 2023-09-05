Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif should be cast in what type of a role? Actor suggests 'I’ll be the silent guy...'

Indian actor Vicky Kaushal worked as an assistant director and took on minor roles in Bollywood movies before he got his hands on his debut movie Masaan as a lead in 2015. The movie earned him a name and fame and made him fly to France to attend the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. In the coveted fest, the movie was screened and also won two awards. That was the turning point in Vicky’s life. After winning millions of hearts with his acting skills, the Sardar Udham actor met the love of his life, actress Katrina Kaif, and eventually married her on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal talks about the kind of movie he and Katrina Kaif should be cast in

The Zubaan actor was recently in conversation with Nikhil Taneja. During his chat, the actor spoke about his love life and shared how he and his wife Katrina have different personalities. When Vicky was asked what kind of film, he would like to be cast in with his lady love, the actor said, “I keep saying that is if we get any film, the characters should be such that we’re playing to our strengths where I’ll be the silent guy, you be the talkative person and we’re coming together. So, I think we will go in sync with what works for us.”

The actor further added that if he works with Katrina together on any project, there will be not one but two directors directing him. One on the sets and the other one at home.

“But I have told her that on that set there would be two directors for me because one director would be on set and the other one would be another one who would come home and tell me that this was wrong and this was not done correctly and it should be like this, etc."

On Vicky Kaushal’s work front

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor will be next seen in The Great Indian Family to be released later this month. Next up for Vicky are Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

