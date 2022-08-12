Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shower love on Sara Ali Khan on her birthday, wish her a successful year

It's Sara Ali Khan's birthday today! The actress has worked in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. On her birthday, social media is filled with loved wishes as her fans and loved ones showered love on her. Keeping the trajectory, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too wished Sara on her special day. For those unaware, Sara and Vicky are soon going to collaborate together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Sara Ali Khan and wrote, "Namastey Sara ji! Aapko janamdin ki bohot bohot badhai. Have a cracking year ahead." On the other hand, Katrina Kaif too showered love on Sara. She shared a photo of the Kedarnath actress in the stories section of Instagram. While sharing the post, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95 lots of love, success and more travels to u this year."

Check Vicky and Katrina's birthday wishes for Sara here:

Earlier, Sara penned a note to wish herself on her 27th birthday. She shared a photo of herself inside a gym. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

