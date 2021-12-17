Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to soon share screen space for a project?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may have been married for more than a week now but the craze around them has still not gone down. All eyes are still on the couple and fans are eagerly waiting to hear what is their next movie going to be. Well, the wedding pictures of the newlyweds had taken social media by storm and this only makes us wonder how lovely it is going to be to watch the two sharing the screen space. They indeed make for a lovely couple and their recent set of pictures made some fans disappointed with the fact that Vicky and Kat have never worked together till now. Well, the time has finally come when fans will get to see them sharing the screen space.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have signed a new project together. The newlyweds will soon be working for a commercial together. An industry source spoke to ETimes and revealed, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon.” The same source also revealed that Vicky-Katrina have also signed up for another luxury brand, too.

It would definitely be a visual treat for all the fans to watch Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sharing the screen-space. The trend of ad filmmakers signing up couples for their commercials is not new and has been going on for a long time. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, in fact even Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, who are yet to get married have also been doing commercials together. So now all eyes are going to be on Katrina and Vicky and their new commercials together.

