Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted together at a movie screening; See VIDEO

Rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and never miss making headlines. They are creating a lot of buzz amid their dating rumours. But the actors have always remained tight-lipped about the same. However, fans can’t stop guessing. They had made headlines after their pictures of New Year went viral. Today, the couple was spotted again at a film screening.

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a denim shirt and black jeans. The actress completed the look by keeping the makeup to minimalistic and left her hair open. She was also seen accompanied by her sister who opted for a black printed floral dress. And Vicky was seen wearing a light brown colour hooded top with denim jeans. Both came out separately and tried to avoid shutterbugs. The Masaan actor was also seen wearing a mask. He did not wave at shutterbugs.

While the Fitoor actress came out and pose for the camera. She was all smiling but did not remove the mask. On the work front, the actress is trending since the morning after Farhan Akhtar has announced his next film on road trip which will star her, and .

Take a look at the pictures & video here:

On the work front, Vicky has films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama. He had wrapped up the shoot of Sardar Udham Singh last year before India went into lockdown. The actor will be seen playing the titular role in the movie.

