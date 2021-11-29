Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to trim guest list amid Omicorn variant threat: Reports

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are all over the news owing to the reports of their December wedding. Though the actors have remained tight-lipped about it, the wedding details are surfacing online. As per the latest reports in India Today, the actors have decided to trim their guest list amid the fear of new COVID-19 variant Omicorn.

“While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued," a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal told India Today.com.

The fervour surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been increasing day by day. Today, “soon to be groom” Vicky was papped leaving Katrina's house. The paparazzi spotted Vicky in his car as the actor looked busy on the phone. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported the first confirmed guest at the couple’s wedding would be director Shashank Khaitan. For the unversed, Shashank has directed Vicky in his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Several reports also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will also arrive at their wedding.

A Pinkvilla exclusive report had revealed that the grand wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The couple will tie the knot on December 9th. A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December. It is going to be an evening Hindu wedding.

