Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif turn up the heat in NEW photos that scream glamorous

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sent social media into a frenzy when they stepped out on Thursday night together. It was the couple's first appearance together at an event in the city. Needless to say, Katrina and Vicky looked stunning together as the actress donned a mini blue dress and Vicky opted for a dapper black suit.

On Friday evening, much after the Holi festivities, both Katrina and Vicky shared new photos that was all about the glam factor. Sharing the pictures, Katrina captioned it, "About Last Night."

Katrina's glam avatar was unmissable as the actress picked out a mini blue dress and sparkly stilletos. As for Vicky, the actor cleaned up really well in a black velvet tux for the white tie event. Do you spot the massive ring on Katrina's finger? We wonder if it's a ring from her hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Check out Katrina and Vicky's drop-dead gorgeous pictures:

The lovebirds sent their fans into a frenzy as they were papped together at the glam event. For the unversed, Karan Johar threw a massive birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta on Thursday night to ring in his 50th birthday. The event was a massive affair as several Bollywood A-listers attended the bash.

Some among them were Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra and Madhuri Dixit among others.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Alia, Janhvi, Katrina, Ananya, Tara & others shine bright at star studded bash by Karan Johar