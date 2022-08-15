Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif unfurl the national flag on 75th Independence Day on their balcony; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one of the biggest Bollywood actors currently. Fans love to watch his social media and enjoy looking at his pictures and video. Today as India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, there is a special celebration going on in the country. As a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the national flag has been hoisted in each and every household. Vicky too shared a video of the tri-colour nicely swaying on his house balcony.

In the video that Vicky Kaushal shared we can see the Indian flag swaying in all its glory. Vicky has nicely adjusted the flag on the railing of his balcony and we can see an amazing view of the sea while the flag makes waves in the wind. Sharing this video, Vicky put background music of AR Rahman’s Vande Mataram. He even wrote, “Happy independence day “. Even Katrina Kaif shared the same video on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

