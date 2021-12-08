Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda reaches the venue? PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities have begun in Rajasthan. The big fat Indian wedding is about to take place very soon and before that, all the mini celebrations have started. Reportedly, the sangeet ceremony took place last night and today, December 8, is the day when Katrina Kaif will be applying her wedding Mehendi. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her looking happy and excited as she posed from an unknown destination. What grabbed our attention was her caption.