Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Priest to offer prasad at Trinetra Ganesh temple on couple’s behalf

It is just hours left for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and the fans can’t keep calm about it. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while, is getting married in a royal wedding ceremony which is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. And while their D-Day is here, the pre-wedding rituals have already begun. Now as per the recent update, prasad will be offered at the Trinetra Ganesh temple on behalf of Vicky and Katrina ahead of their wedding.