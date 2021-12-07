Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan leave for Jaipur in cheerful mood

Celeb after celeb from Btown is leaving Mumbai to head to Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding and well, now, popular composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan also are onboard a flight. The composers were snapped at the Mumbai airport in a cheerful mood as they were leaving to join Vicky and Katrina at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. The duo greeted the paparazzi as they left the Mumbai airport. Earlier, several other guests from Btown including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur were seen leaving for Jaipur.

In the photos, we can see composer-singer Shankar clad in a kurta and bottom as he leaves for Jaipur. He greeted the paps and then headed inside to leave for Vicky and Katrina's big day. On the other hand, Ehsaan also was spotted joining Shankar to head to the big wedding in Rajasthan. He is seen clad in a black tee with jeans and shades. The duo seemed to be all pumped up for Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Rajasthan.

Take a look:

On Tuesday morning, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also left from Mumbai airport for Jaipur to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding. The duo was twinning in blue and managed to grab the attention with their style. Apart from this, Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Krishna Acharya also were spotted at Jaipur airport as they arrived for Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

The bride and groom to be were spotted arriving on Monday evening in Jaipur, after which, they headed straight to Six Senses Fort Barwara. Vicky, Katrina and their families received a grand welcome at the venue ahead of their wedding ceremonies.

