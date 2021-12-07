Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Krishna Acharya arrive in Jaipur

After a long wait, the big day of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is finally here. The wedding festivities of the lovebirds will begin at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The guests of both the actors have started to arrive at Jaipur one by one. Yesterday, we saw Katrina’s side of the family arriving at the Jaipur airport. Then later in the night, the bride and groom-to-be reached Jaipur and left for the venue. Since morning Jaipur airport is flooded with celebs who have arrived to attend the grand wedding. The recent celebrities to reach Jaipur are Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame Sharvari Wagh and Dhoom 3 director, Vijay Krishna Acharya.

In the pictures, we can see the director being escorted by a team to his car. He is wearing a black tee over a dark blue coloured denim and has paired it with a white jacket. He also wore a white cap and hung a sling bag across his shoulder. He even smiled at the paps as he made his way towards the car. On the other hand, Sharvari Wagh wore a white coloured crop top over black tracks. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses as she was clicked standing beside her car.

Take a look:

Talking about the wedding, it was reported in the morning that the locals in Sawai Madhopur have recommended that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to visit the Trinetra Ganesh Temple to seek blessings from God. This temple is situated around 32 km from Six Senses Fort. It is believed that this unique Ganesha Temple has a legacy of having the ultimate blessing power for new beginnings and newlyweds.

