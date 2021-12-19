Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new home puja today; Actor's parents snapped arriving

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since they have gotten married. The newlyweds took social media by quite a storm as they posted their wedding pictures. Both Vicky and Kat looked surreal in their wedding attires and we bet everyone’s eyes would have been fixed on them. Well, ever since the two got married there were reports that the star couple would be shifting at their new house in Juhu. It looks like the puja for their new house is scheduled for today for which Vicky’s parents left their house in their car and were snapped by the paps.

In the pictures, we can see Vicky Kaushal’s mom and dad seated in the back seat of their car. Vicky’s dad Sham Kaushal could be seen greeting the paps with folded hands as he was getting snapped. He was wearing a white shirt whereas, on the other hand, Vicky’s mom wore a yellow coloured salwar kameez. She also wore a yellow coloured matching mask. A video of pandit ji entering Vicky and Katrina’s new home too surfaced on social media. Now all eyes are on the newlywed's arrival.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Katrina posted a picture of her Mehendi-laden hands from what looked like her honeymoon destination. While she added the song ‘Nachdi Phira’ from Secret Superstar on her Instagram stories, she captioned the picture with a red-heart emoji on her feed. One can also see the blue ocean water in the backdrop. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple would be going to the Maldives for their honeymoon, and this picture definitely looks like proof. As soon as Katrina shared the picture, fans flooded it with likes and comments. Most of them left red heart emojis and fire emojis.

ALSO READ: PIC: Vicky Kaushal returns to work after wedding with Katrina Kaif; Fans ask 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'