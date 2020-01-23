Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship takes over the internet; Read on

Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so.
4127 reads Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship takes over the internet; Read onVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship takes over the internet; Read on
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party last week.

While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.

Fans, though, are in a matchmaking mood on social media, going by a report in timesofindia.com. When the two stars were spotted attending a bash hosted by a mutual friend. Vicky arrived dressed casually in a black hoodie and track pants, teamed with cap and sneakers. Katrina on the other hand chose to make a style statement in white, and a minimum makeup look.

The website reports that fans are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town. No sooner did pcitures of the twi stars arriving at the party start to surface, they wanted a monicker to describe the two stars together.

So, after Saifeena and Ralia, #VicKat started doing the rounds on social media.

"WOOW Vicky and Katrina!" a user posted.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she joins rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at a friend’s house for dinner; See Pics

Another user went to the extent of suggesting a more permanent deal for the actors. "Mr and Mrs kaushal," wrote the user.

"What a beautiful luck for Vicky!" wrote another user.

"Unstoppable love," a user posted.

Is it just smoke, or is there first within? We'll keep filling you in on details as the story unfolds.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement