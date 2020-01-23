Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship takes over the internet; Read on
Vicky and Katrina have been spotted together at quite a few parties over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party last week.
While the buzz of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now, the more cynical have dismissed it all as publicity stunt.
Fans, though, are in a matchmaking mood on social media, going by a report in timesofindia.com. When the two stars were spotted attending a bash hosted by a mutual friend. Vicky arrived dressed casually in a black hoodie and track pants, teamed with cap and sneakers. Katrina on the other hand chose to make a style statement in white, and a minimum makeup look.
The website reports that fans are loving the idea of a new 'power jodi' in B-Town. No sooner did pcitures of the twi stars arriving at the party start to surface, they wanted a monicker to describe the two stars together.
So, after Saifeena and Ralia, #VicKat started doing the rounds on social media.
"WOOW Vicky and Katrina!" a user posted.
Another user went to the extent of suggesting a more permanent deal for the actors. "Mr and Mrs kaushal," wrote the user.
"What a beautiful luck for Vicky!" wrote another user.
"Unstoppable love," a user posted.
Is it just smoke, or is there first within? We'll keep filling you in on details as the story unfolds.
