Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's secret love language revealed and its not 'I Love You'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to shell out major couple goals. From rooting and cheering for each other, to sharing the most romantic pictures on Instagram, the couple makes their fans go gaga over them. Recently, Vicky Kaushal said that as a husband, he is evolving every day, and that he wants to always make sure that she is happy. He also shared that Katrina loves to talk, and revealed that the three magical words between both of them, are- ‘Let me talk.’

Vicky Kaushal says he always wants to see Katrina Kaif smiling

While speaking with Nikhil Taneja, Vicky Kaushal said that he is in a phase where he is trying to understand what being a husband is. “And I learn every day. But all I know is that I want to see her smiling. That is all that matters to me. That is what I want to know, that whatever she is doing, wherever she is, and in whichever mental space she is in, she is happy. And when I see that she's not feeling that, I just don't care about anything else. Maybe I have not solved the situation, but if I could just make her smile, that's all that matters to me,” he said, adding that it has been a truly evolving journey for him, post marriage with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s ‘three magical words’

Vicky was also said that Katrina loves to talk, and while he loves to listen, he would tell her that he doesn’t get to talk. “We used to laugh about it later, but during our initial few arguments I used to say ki ‘Listen, I don't get to talk’. And she is a person who loves to talk. And I am a person who loves to listen, but when you are on two opposite ends and you are trying to come to an understanding, talk-listen, talk-listen, we both have to exchange that role,” said Vicky.

He further added, “So it was our internal joke that more than 'I love you', I have said 'let me talk'. These were the three magical words between the both of us and we have laughed so much about it. But when I'm troubled or feeling agitated, she is the person who wants to talk and discuss it, and come to a conclusion and sort it,” said Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in The Great Indian Family, and Sam Bahadur. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will star in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The first poster for the film was unveiled recently. She also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

