Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s social media PDA is too cute to handle; Check out

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to give couple goals and melt our hearts with their mushy posts for each other. All eyes are on Vicky and Sara Ali Khan as their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke just hit the theatres yesterday. These two have been making sure to leave no stone unturned to promote the film. Meanwhile, like a sweet wife, Katrina turned cheerleader for her hubby and congratulated the entire team on the film’s release. But what caught our attention was the Masaan actor’s romantic reply to his wife. Scroll down to see it.

Vicky Kaushal’s reply to Katrina Kaif

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared the poster of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sharing this poster she also announced that the film is now in cinemas and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team. A film made with so much heart!" Later Vicky reshared this post on his story and wrote, “Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chahiye” with a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. Isn’t this too cute?

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in one of the much-awaited and exciting films, Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The duo have already been shooting for the film and it will also star Emraan Hashmi as the baddie. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo and reportedly he has been shooting for his stunt sequences with the Bigg Boss host in Madh Island. Apart from this, Katrina has Sriram Raghvan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The teaser of the film has created a lot of hype already.

