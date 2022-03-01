Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani vibing in unseen pic from Govinda Naam Mera shoot is all things exciting

A film that became the talk of the town when it was announced is Govinda Naam Mera starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film is a romantic comedy that has Vicky, Kiara and Bhumi in the lead. While the shoot of the film has been going on and no stills have come out yet, Kiara recently teased fans with a glimpse of her rapport with Vicky and director Shashank in a post. On Shashank Khaitan's birthday, Kiara dropped an unseen photo from the shoot of the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a quirky photo in which she and Vicky along with director Shashank could be seen nailing a dance move with their hand and posing. Seeing it, one could certainly get a glimpse of the quirky vibe of the characters of the film. Clad in a colourful look, Kiara looked cool while Vicky flaunted his black jacket in the photo. Sharing it, Kiara wrote, "If you're wondering why we're dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you."

Have a look at Kiara and Vicky's unseen pic:

Meanwhile, the film was announced last year with quirky posters featuring Kiara, Vicky and Bhumi. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. Initially, it was named Mr Lele and later it was changed to Govinda Naam Mera. Besides this, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She also is a part of S Shankar's next with Ram Charan.

Also Read|Kiara Advani looks alluring in white as she drops glimpses from sister Ishita Advani’s bachelorette; WATCH