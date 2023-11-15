Vicky Kaushal and Kunal Kemmu beam with joy as India beats New Zealand in WC match; see PIC

The buzz around the 2023 Cricket World Cup has caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities. At the India versus New Zealand match today, the stadium was alive with the presence of B-town stars. Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, and John Abraham contributed to the star-studded atmosphere. Vicky Kaushal and Kunal Kemmu, also in attendance, radiated joy as India triumphed over New Zealand in an exhilarating match.

Radiant smiles adorn the faces of Vicky Kaushal and Kunal Khemu after India secures a triumphant victory over New Zealand

Kunal Khemu, who attended the match with his family, seized a moment to strike a pose alongside Vicky Kaushal, director Anand Tiwari, and Anant Goenka. Sporting cheerful smiles, they commemorated the thrilling victory as India triumphed over New Zealand in a nail-biting match.

Take a look: