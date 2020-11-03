Is Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer comedy flick on the lines of THIS old Yash Chopra directorial?

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar have been roped in for a comedy film that is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Now, as per a recent report, the film's storyline may take inspiration from Yash Chopra's classic film.

It was a few weeks back that reports came in about Vicky Kaushal being roped in for Yash Raj Films' comedy flick. Later, reports also mentioned that the leading lady opposite Vicky would be Manushi Chhillar. While fans had been waiting for the official announcement, a new report is now doing rounds about the plotline of the film. As per an entertainment portal, the plot of Vicky and Manushi's comedy film may be based on an old classic that was originally helmed by Yash Chopra.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Vicky and Manushi's comedy may convey the message of 'religious tolerance' and that humanity is always above anything in the world. However, the catch is that it will reportedly be portrayed in a lighter manner. Further, it was reported by the portal that the film may have sought its inspiration from Yash Chopra's 1961 film, Dharmputra. The report had a source revealing that the song from the film 'Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega, Insaan Ki Aulaad Hai,' may have been the source of inspiration behind it.

A source told the entertainment portal, "It speaks of religious tolerance and how humanity is above all the religious, but in a lighter way. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh… Everyone is a human, is the core message that the film wishes to give. The germ of its premise is inspired by Yash Chopra’s second directorial, the 1961 classic, Dharamputra." While it is known that Yash Chopra's classic was more dramatic, it was reported by the portal that Vicky and Manushi's film may be much lighter and may convey the message in a comic way.

If this turns out to be true, it may come as a treat for all of Vicky's fans. Reportedly, Vicky's comedy with YRF is his first collaboration with the production house. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's film based on Udham Singh. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, he also has a superhero flick with Aditya Dhar, titled Ashwatthama.

