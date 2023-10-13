Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna to begin filming for period drama Chhava from THIS date; Report

Vicky Kaushal, the lead actor in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is set to work again with director Laxman Utekar, who is currently busy with a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This movie, titled Chhava, features a talented cast, including Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also emphasizes the important character of Aurangzeb. Recently, it is reported that the film will commence its shooting soon.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava to begin it’s shooting soon

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the film titled Chhava directed by Laxman Utekar, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is scheduled to start filming in Mumbai on October 16, and the first schedule will last for one week.

About Chhava

In the upcoming film Chhava, Rashmika Mandanna appears alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie, which pays homage to the renowned historical warrior, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor. It is based on the Marathi book about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj written by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar.

Work front of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal recently featured in The Great Indian Family which also starred Manushi Chillar in the lead role. Currently, he's gearing up for his role in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Sam Bahadur, set to be released later this year. In Sam Bahadur, Vicky will co-star with Fatima Sana Sheikh who plays the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra who plays the role of Sam Manekshaw's spouse Silloo Manekshaw. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal also has two more movies in his pipeline, Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Rashmika Mandanna's latest project was the film Mission Majnu, where she acted alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Currently, she's preparing for the release of Animal, in which she'll share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Animal is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

