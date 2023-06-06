Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's success

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are on cloud nine! The duo is currently enjoying the praise coming their way for their performance in the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and since then it has been enjoying a positive response at the box office. The audience has been loving Sara and Vicky's fresh chemistry. Amid enjoying the success, Sara and Vicky, on Tuesday evening, were spotted visiting Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddivinayak Temple

In the pictures, Sara is seen sporting a white kurta paired with printed pants and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with oxidised accessories. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a white kurta and pajama. They were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the media. An inside video of Vicky and Sara has been shared by ANI in which they can be seen seeking blessings.

After they sought blessings at the temple, Vicky and Sara came out and offered prasad to the media. They distributed boxes of sweets and thanked them for their support. Have a look:

Earlier, Sara spoke about the success and expressed gratitude to the audience for praising her work in the film. She told ANI, "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I’m so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I’m seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It truly feels like a debut again – and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it’s important to celebrate these little victories."

