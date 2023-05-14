Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Trailer to release on THIS date

There are high levels of excitement for the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer that is expected to release on June 2, 2023. This is the first time the two actors will be sharing screen space. While the film was untitled, it was earlier reported that the film might be titled Luka Chuppi 2. However, Vicky Kaushal took to social media today and announced the title of the much-anticipated project, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's trailer to be out soon

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared a clip where Sara Ali Khan and Vicky's posters from the movies are seen. Uploading the clip, Vicky wrote, "Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023." The clip also features the original soundtrack from the movie. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is expected to be a romantic comedy. While the film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on June 2, it is announced that the trailer for the movie will be out tomorrow.

Reacting to the post, fans expressed their excitement for the movie. One wrote, "wow waiting!" While another commented, "What an amazing song. lovely! Everyone falls in love with this song. Romantic ho ya dramatic when #vickykaushal becomes the lead actor then movie or song is always super hit."

Work Front

Besides this, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight, the upcoming thriller which is slated to be released on the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actress is also sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak, the upcoming crime thriller.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand has multiple projects in the pipeline including Meghna Gulzar's Sam Maneckshae biopic titles 'Sam Bahadur'. Reports also claim that he will also share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

