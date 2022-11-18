Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s look from Laxman Utekar’s next go viral on social media; SEE PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are amongst the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Many fans eagerly look forward to their films because of their streamlined acting skills. However, now it feels like fans can’t keep calm to see them on the big screen soon. In a recent development, pictures of these actors have gone viral on social media from the sets of director Laxman Utekar’s next film.

In the photos that have gone viral on social media, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a beautiful saree while Vicky Kaushal can be seen riding a bike. If we look carefully, we can also see Sara sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. These pictures are from their upcoming as-yet-untitled film that will be directed by Laxman Utekar .

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Front

After shooting for Laxman Utekar’s film. Sara Ali Khan will next star in ‘Gaslight’ alongside actor Vikrant Massey. Later, Sara Ali Khan will play the lead in Amazon Prime's Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front

Kaushal has a number of films lined up in his pipeline. At first, he will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will feature in Laxman Utekar'sas-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Later, he will be seen in director Anand Tiwari's as-yet-untitled film starring Tripti Dimri and then in Vijay Krishna Acharya's film The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chhillar.

He will also play a lead role in Meghna Gulzar’s next film titled Sam Bahadur.

