Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's looks from their next film LEAKED as pics from Indore go viral

Back in November this year, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen exiting a director's office in the city together and the paps had caught them in the frame. Rumours began coming in that the duo is doing a film together. Later, it was confirmed that Vicky and Sara were indeed up for a romantic comedy next. Days after his wedding with Katrina Kaif, last week, Vicky headed to Indore to kick off shooting with Sara and now, photos from the sets of the film have gone viral, all thanks to fans.

The photos featuring Sara and Vicky on the streets of Indore are taking over social media slowly due to their leaked look. What caught everyone's attention in the photos and videos going viral was Sara and Vicky's look for the film. In one of the photos clicked with fans, Sara is seen clad in a green floral saree with sindoor and matching bangles on her wrists. Vicky, on the other hand, is seen in a casual avatar in a tee and jacket. The duo seemed to be playing a married couple. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Another video from the streets of Indore took over social media where Sara is seen sitting behind Vicky Kaushal on his bike. The actor is seen riding a bike with a helmet on while Sara is seen behind him. Well, it has certainly evoked the interest of the fans of the two.

Take a look:

Reportedly, Sara and Vicky are the leads in Laxman Utekar's romantic-comedy. The film's details have been kept under wraps and as per an Etimes report, Sara and Vicky will shoot in Indore for 30 to 40 days. In a chat with India Today, Sara had spoken up about Vicky and working with him. She had called the actor 'humble' and praised his 'effortless' acting skills in the chat.

Meanwhile, after shooting for a few days, Vicky returned to Mumbai just to celebrate Christmas with his wife Katrina Kaif. The photos of the couple from the celebration at their new home went viral on social media.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan on working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s rom com: He’s one of the most effortless actors