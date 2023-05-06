Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next to release on June 2 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets pushed

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time in an untitled project. Being directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the title of the film is set to be announced on the occasion of Vicky’s birthday that is May 16. Moreover, the film is now scheduled to have a theatrical release on June 2. The announcement read as, “Releasing in theatres on 2nd June, 2023! Title to be announced 6th May on Vicky’s birthday. #DineshVijan #JioStudios #LaxmanUtekar #VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan.”

What is the storyline of the untitled project?

Well, the new date of the film’s release has come right after Shah Rukh Khan made the announcement that his upcoming film Jawan has been shifted to release on September 7. For the unversed, it was in year 2021 that the makers of the untitled project announced that Sara and Vicky will be collaborating for the first time in the film. Talking about the storyline, it will portray a small-town love story set in Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the team has wrapped up the shooting of the film in January and reportedly the makers are considering title to be Luka Chuppi 2.

Work Front

Besides this, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight, the upcoming thriller which is slated to be released on the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actress is also sharing the screen with popular star Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak, the upcoming crime thriller.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand has multiple projects in the pipeline including Meghna Gulzar's Sam Maneckshae biopic titles 'Sam Bahadur'. Reports also claim that he will also share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

