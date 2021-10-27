Vicky Kaushal and Sardar Udham actor Shaun Scott's unseen BTS pic gives us a glimpse of their friendship

Over the past few days, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham has been the talk of the town due to the country's official Oscar Entry discussions. Amid this, fans of Vicky have been praising the actor's performance in the film based on the life of the revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh. The film was released a few weeks ago and since then, the performances are being praised by fans. The act by British actor Shaun Scott as Michael O'Dwyer impressed netizens in the Vicky starrer.

Now, director Shoojit Sircar had shared a glimpse of how Shaun Scott and Vicky bonded on the sets of the film. While on screen, they were enemies, the photo that Sardar Udham director shared shows us how Vicky and Shaun shared a great friendship off the screen. In the photo, we can see Vicky and the British actor caught candidly while engaging in a chat during the shoot. Both Vicky and Shaun Scott were seen in their looks from the film in the unseen behind-the-scenes photo. Sharing the photo, Sircar wrote, "Behind the scene friendship Vicky Kaushal & Shaun Scott:)))"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Sardar Udham found itself in the headlines after the Jury for sending a film from India into Oscars did not pick Vicky starrer. In an interview, a Jury member revealed that Vicky starrer was not set into the Oscars race because it 'again projects hatred towards the British'. However, fans of Vicky Kaushal have been rooting for the film and many wanted it to be sent into Oscars race from India. Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime Video release is continuing to get a lot of love from fans and celebs as well.

