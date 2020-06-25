Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi show their goofy side in throwback video while lip syncing to Baazigar song

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi's hilarious throwback video lip-syncing to the song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar will leave you on splits.

Vicky Kaushal, who was preparing to shoot for Takht, amid the lockdown has been spending time at home with his family. Often, Vicky shares updates on social media of what he is doing at home with his brother, Sunny Kaushal. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor has also been updating fans about the titbit of his quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, he has his social media game on point.

Vicky made his debut in Bollywood as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012. He made his acting debut in the year 2015 in Masaan. Recently, we came across a hilarious throwback video of the actor flaunting his acting skills with his Masaan co-star Shweta Tripathi. In the video shared by a fan, we can see Vicky donning a pair of big glasses and a cap n his head is lip-syncing the lines of "Main mila tu mili" from Baazigar's hit song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen. While the actor lip-syncs the song, his co-star Shweta accompanies him in this goofy video and it is all things fun. The duos expression will leave you in splits and at the same time make you fall in love with them.

For the uninitiated, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan is an Indo-French co-production produced by Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema and Pathé Productions. The movie also stars Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. It was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival winning two awards. The film was also screened at the inaugural New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors soon. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi's video here:

