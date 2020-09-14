  1. Home
Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu celebrate 2 years of Manmarziyaan with memorable throwback posts

Today, as Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama Manmarziyaan clocks two years, the film's actors took to social media to recall some fond memories. Check it out below.
165446 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:58 am
News,Taapsee Pannu,Vicky Kaushal,ManmarziyaanVicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu celebrate 2 years of Manmarziyaan with memorable throwback posts.
Anurag Kashyap's last outing at the big screen was Manmarziyaan which released two years ago. The film starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan was celebrated as a new age love story and impressed the critics largely. While it may have not been a superhit film at the box office, Manmarziyaan struck a chord with millions. Today, as Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama clocks two years, the film's stars took to social media to recall some memorable moments. 

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a closeup of his crazy look as Vicky Sandhu. His carefully done hair which can capture anyone's attention from miles away, was perfect for his character in the film. He shared the photo by adding two buckets of popcorn emojis and "#Manmarziyaan". 

As for Taapsee, the actress shared a fun throwback photo with director and friend Anurag Kashyap and writer Kanika Dhillon. The caption for the photo read, "2 years of #Manmarziyaan 2 years with these 2 And Rumi lives on ...#LaalPari ." In the picture, Taapsee can be seen in her Rumi avatar, whereas Anurag and Kanika can be seen with their heads covered. 

2 years of #Manmarziyaan 2 years with these 2 And Rumi lives on .... #LaalPari

#Manmarziyaan

While Vicky and Taapsee's chemistry as lovers in the film was much talked about, Abhishek Bachchan won the audiences over with his performance as Robbie Bhatia. With overall strong performance and Anurag's contemporary take on modern day love stories was a winner for Manmarziyaan.  

