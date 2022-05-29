Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's next schedule in Croatia; Romantic song shoot with Farah Khan lined up

Weeks after kick-starting their romantic comedy in March this year, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are now all set to head to Croatia. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the rom-com team of director Anand Tiwari will be leaving for Croatia for a two-week schedule. Well, the schedule itself is an interesting one. Turns out, Vicky and Tripti will be shooting for a romantic song in some extremely scenic places.

The report revealed that the team will shoot for a song as well as a few dramatic scenes. To top it all, the romantic track will be helmed by choreographer Farah Khan. This will be the actors' first collaboration with the ace choreographer. Vicky, Tripti and team are slated to leave for Croatia in early June.

A trade source revealed, "After the spell in Mumbai, the cast shot a portion of the film in Delhi and Mussoorie in April. They celebrated the first schedule wrap by cutting a cake on the sets. Soon, they will be Croatia-bound. The production team has zeroed in on locations in Zagreb, Dubrovnik where some scenes of Game of Thrones were shot, the Plitvice lakes, Adriatic islands and the famous lavender fields of Hvar."

Elaborating on the song shoot, the trade source added, "Farah is known for her lavish and colourful songs. The makers too want the Vicky-Tripti track to be a memorable one, especially as the film sees Vicky in a softer, romantic role and is a departure from his usual intense parts."

Apart from this romantic comedy, Vicky will be seen in an comedy entertainer with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also a drama in the pipeline with Sara Ali Khan which he has already begun shooting for. Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri will be seen in Netflix film Qala which also marks the debut of late Irrfan's son Babil Khan.

