Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s 27 seconds of kiss in Bad Newz gets censored by CBFC: Report

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 19, 2024. The makers have been generating significant buzz among fans with song releases and promotional events. According to a recent report, a few days before its release, the movie received a UA certificate.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now requested the makers to edit out a 27-second kissing scene from three different parts of the film.

CBFC censors 27 seconds of kissing scene from 3 parts of Bad Newz

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the film underwent scrutiny by the CBFC's Examining Committee, resulting in censorship of three scenes involving kissing between Vicky and Triptii . These scenes collectively amounted to 27 seconds, detailed in the cut list: one scene lasted 9 seconds, another 10 seconds, and the third 8 seconds.

Interestingly, rather than cutting frames, the CBFC required the 'visual of lip-lock' to be modified, as stated in the list. Additionally, minor changes were requested by the CBFC, such as replacing a disclaimer at the beginning, inserting anti-alcohol statics, and increasing the font size of the anti-alcohol message.

After implementing these modifications, Bad Newz received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The film's duration, as specified on the censor certificate, is 142 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 22 minutes.

About Bad Newz

The trailer of Bad Newz teases an uproarious comedy. It introduces Triptii Dimri's character, pregnant but uncertain about the father's identity. Initially, she meets Vicky Kaushal's character and they fall in love. She confesses her pregnancy, unsure if he is the father.

Later, Ammy Virk's character enters her life, and she also falls for him, raising the possibility that he could be the father too. The situation escalates when doctors suggest both Vicky and Ammy might be potential fathers due to a rare condition.

The trio embarks on a quest to determine paternity, competing with each other to establish their claim. The trailer also features a special appearance by Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff. Bad Newz promises a delightful mix of romance, humor, and drama, ensuring an entertaining spectacle.

Check out the trailer here:

Currently, three songs titled Tauba Tauba, Zaanam, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam have been released from Bad Newz, receiving significant love and appreciation from fans.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri on the work front

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which also featured Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Talking about his future projects, he has Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, for which he recently wrapped up filming. The URI actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, much to the delight of his fans.

In addition, Kaushal is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Dimri's most recent role was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and others.

Looking forward, Triptii has several exciting projects lined up. She is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Additionally, she will feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and in Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Moreover, she is expected to reprise her role in Animal Park.

