Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s josh looks high in this BTS UNSEEN pics as URI: The Surgical Strike turns 3

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer URI: The Surgical Strike was a massive hit on its release. Fans had loved the film and Vicky is still appreciated for his high josh in the film. Well, the film has completed 3 years today and it is still fresh in most of our minds. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam, shared some pictures as she celebrates 3 years of the film that changed her life. This set of pictures consists of some BTS unseen pics and some stills from the movie that we bet will take the fans on a nostalgic ride.

The first picture that Yami Gautam shared is the poster of the film URI: The Surgical Strike that has Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and her. The next picture is of the entire team of the film laughing and posing for the camera. The next is a collage of stills from the movie and can see Mohit Raina and Kriti Kulhari in them. The next one has the stars wearing a black tee with ‘How’s the josh’ written on it in white and all of them have a big smile on their faces. Sharing these pictures, Yami wrote, “Countless memories & profound gratitude #3yearsofurithesurgicalstrike.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a lot of exciting projects lined up in the future. He is currently shooting for a rom-com in Indore opposite Sara Ali Khan and several pictures from the sets keep floating on the internet every now and then.

Also, the actor recently completed one month of marriage and his lovely picture with wifey Katrina Kaif made it to the headlines as many people from the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and others showered love on it.

