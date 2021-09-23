Vicky Kaushal announces direct digital premiere of Sardar Udham in October with a new poster

Actor Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans on Thursday by announcing the direct Amazon Prime Video release of his much-awaited film Sardar Udham. The actor took to his social media handle to drop a new poster of the film and revealed the title as well as the release month of the much-awaited film. The film 'Sardar Udham' is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and Vicky will be seen essaying the titular character. It will premiere in October 2021.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared the new poster in which we could see a foggy London sky. Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin." The film revolves around Sardar Udham Singh who shot General Dyer in London to avenge the deaths at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar 1919. Vicky will be seen playing the revolutionary in the film.



Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar as well. The film has been shot in several locations and earlier, was slated to release in theatres. However, owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Vicky's film has also taken the OTT route. The film will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video in October 2021. While the exact date is yet to be announced, fans of Vicky Kaushal are excited to see him in yet another film with patriotic vibes.

The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. This month, we had exclusively informed our readers that the film will release on Dussehra 2021.

