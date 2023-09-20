Vicky Kaushal arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings with family sans wife Katrina Kaif; WATCH

Ganesh Utsav festivities are in full swing all over the country, and Bollywood celebrities are attracting a lot of attention. Lalbaugcha Raja, an iconic Ganesh idol in Mumbai, is among the most celebrated ones in India. Every year, numerous devotees gather to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. Today on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, after Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri, now Vicky Kaushal also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings.

Vicky Kaushal visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Today on day 2 of the auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Vicky Kaushal who is gearing up for his next film The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chillar and a big stellar cast, was spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with his father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal to seek the blessings of the deity, while Katrina Kaif was not seen with them. He donned a dark green colored kurta and white pants. HAVE A LOOK:

Vicky Kaushal spills beans on whether he initially thought being approached for Dhoom 4 while it was for The Great Indian Family

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was asked when YRF approached him for The Great Indian Family, whether he he had initially mistaken it for Dhoom 4, to which Vicky said, “Actually, when I got a call from Yash Raj saying that we want to narrate a film to you which is going to be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, I was like, Yash Raj, Vijay Krishna Acharya.. it's a big action film. So I was like, okay, I'm coming to the office and I'll hear the film out, and he straightaway went into the film and I'm like, 'Interval ho gaya ek thappad bhi nahi aaya abhi tak.' It was not even a slap.”

He further explained, “But soon you realize this is not that film, it's a very hardcore family entertainer. There is fun happening, comedy bhi hai, gaane bhi aa re. Bhajan Kumar is this character which I was really fascinated by from the word go, and then obviously when the conflicts come and everything, it turns emotional as well. By the time the film ended, the narration ended, I was really affected by the film, affected by the characters, and I felt like it's a fun yet important film, and I would love to just be a part of it.”

The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles is all set to release in theaters on September 22.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal shares thoughts on missing National Award for Sardar Udham; 'When you get to...'