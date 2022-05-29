Vicky Kaushal arrives in car, Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon slay in black at Dinesh Vijan’s sister’s reception

Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others were photographed tonight as they arrived for Pooja Vijan’s wedding reception in the city. Dinesh Vijan is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. The producer-director is behind films like Stree, Angrezi Medium, Hindi Medium, Dasvi, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next. So, with his sister tying the knot, it’s a given that it would be quite a star-studded affair in B’Town.

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others arrive at Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan’s reception

A few moments back, the shutterbugs photographed Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Sunny Kaushal, and Diana Penty as they arrived for Pooja Vijan’s wedding reception with her beau Manjot at the famous Taj Colaba hotel in Mumbai. Needless to say, the celebrities looked quite fabulous in their stylish attires for the night.

Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing blue attire at the party. The actor was photographed inside his car. He acknowledged the media and even smiled and waved at the cameras as the shutterbugs clicked his photos. Kartik Aaryan looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He twinned with his Luka Chhupi co-actor and rumoured ladylove Kriti Sanon, who dished out fashion goals in a blingy black lehenga. They posed together with Dinesh Vijan and for the paparazzi. For the unversed Kartik and Kiara are all set to share screen space once again in the upcoming film Shehzada.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also seen at the event. He looked striking in a black sherwani. Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was also photographed as he wore a suit. Diana Penty, on the other hand was papped inside her car.

Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others’ photos:

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon celebrate 3 years of Luka Chuppi on the sets of Shehzada