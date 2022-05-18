Vicky Kaushal back to the bay without Katrina Kaif days after holidaying in New York City; PICS

Vicky Kaushal just landed in the city days after his vacation with wifey Katrina Kaif in New York City. However, the actress was not papped at the airport with him. For the unversed, the lovebirds were in the United States of America for quite a few days, where they spent some quality time together. Moreover, the Sardar Udham actor also celebrated his birthday there. The couple has been treating netizens to sneak peeks of their getaway with pictures and videos on social media, leaving fans swooning over them.

A few moments back, Vicky was clicked at the airport as he landed in the dream city of Mumbai. He kept his outfit of the day pretty casual and comfortable, with a blend of his personal sense of style. Vicky was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, that he combined with a pair of grey trousers. He also put on a chic pair of shades and white sneakers. Vicky completed the look with a black cap and a mouth mask. As he walked out of the airport, he obliged the paparazzi with pictures and even posed for them. Vicky struck the thumbs-up pose and smiled at the cameras, while the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Vicky Kaushal gets clicked at the airport:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. He now has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will feature with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s next. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in Anand Tiwari’s romantic comedy. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the pipeline. Apart from this, he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

