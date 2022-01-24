Vicky Kaushal beats Monday 'blues' with his car jam; Fans say 'we need jam sessions with Katrina Kaif'; WATCH

Monday morning is here and some of us are facing serious blues as we kick start the same mundane routine again. However, the case is not the same with Vicky Kaushal, who seemed to be high on 'josh' on Monday morning and his latest video proves it. The URI actor, who often begins his morning with a fun jam session in the car, kept up with his routine and today's song was apt to beat the Monday blues. However, his fans wanted him to do a session with his wife Katrina Kaif too.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Vicky shared a video in which he is seen jamming to 'Blue Theme' from Akshay Kumar's film Blue. The URI actor could be seen clad in a hoodie with cool pair of sunglasses as he jammed in the car and lip-synced to the lyrics of the song. Vicky seemed to be buzzing with energy while he was on his way to work. Seeing his video, fans couldn't control but request him to include his wife Katrina Kaif in his future car jam sessions. Vicky captioned it as, "In today’s episode of #carjams."

A fan commented, "We need jamming sessions with your wifey also!! please make this come true Vicky!!" Another wrote, "Post unseen pictures from your wedding please, we would love to witness your union with Katty even more." Well, seems like fans certainly want to see more of the couple that got hitched last month.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently in MP where he has been shooting with Sara Ali Khan and Sharib Hashmi for a film with Laxman Utekar. The film happens to be a romantic comedy and is backed by Dinesh Vijan. On the other hand, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

