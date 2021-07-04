Vicky Kaushal becomes the proud owner of a slick new Range Rover; Says 'welcome home buddy'

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo with his new, and may we add stunning, acquisition -- a deep blue Range Rover. Check it out.

Vicky Kaushal 's Bollywood career has only seen an upward trend ever since the smashin box office hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has continued to capture the hearts and minds of the audience and impress us with every passing film. He now has multiple projects in the pipeline and is busy dabbling different shoots.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to introduce his millions of fans to a brand new addition to his family. The actor shared a photo with his new, and may we add stunning, acquisition -- a deep blue Range Rover. The 'Sanju' actor was all smiles and beaming with pride as he posed next to the high performing car. Parked near his residence, looked elated as he welcomed home his "buddy".

The actor's slick new addition is deep blue in colour with a little white details on the sides. Fans flooded the comments section and wished Vicky congratulations on his latest purchase.

Sharing the photo, Vicky captioned it, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience."

Vicky recently began prep for his upcoming movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. Helmed by Uri director Aditya Dhar, the movie features Vicky in the lead and the actor is working hard for the project. He recently had to sit in a cast for his film's character and shared the photo on social media. "When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama," Vicky quipped. Click the link below to check out the photo.

