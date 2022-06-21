Vicky Kaushal begins prep to become Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur biopic had been in the headlines when the lead was announced and when previously, the actor's look as the Field Marshal Of India was shared on social media. On Tuesday, Vicky officially announced that he is beginning prep for the film which will be helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a photo of the film's script as well as some pictures which have been provided to the actor to get into the skin of the character. For the unversed, Vicky will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film. Sharing the post, Vicky captioned it, "Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies."



Alongside Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing the character of Indira Gandhi. As per latest reports, Fatima began her prep for the film sometime back. A source close to the actress had earlier revealed, "Fatima has been reading a number of books on Indira Gandhi to understand her better and get an idea of her regime as the Prime Minister. She also has got her hands on various documentaries to get the nuances and mannerisms of her character right. It is a responsible role and Fatima wants to do full justice to it."

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra will be essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw. Making the announcement a few months ago, Sanya had said, "Behind every successful man is a strong independent woman who supports him in all his endeavours. It’s with great honour that I get to play one such woman, Silloo Manekshaw, the wife of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cannot wait to begin this journey with Meghna ma’am, Vicky, Fatima & @rsvpmovies!"

