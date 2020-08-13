Vicky Kaushal begins prep with safety measures for Yash Raj Films’ comedy that will go on floors in October

As per the latest reports, Vicky Kaushal has started his preparation for his comedy film with Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to be officially announced at the production house’s 50th-anniversary celebration in September.

One of the popular names in Bollywood who has managed to leave an indelible imprint on audiences with his performances is Vicky Kaushal. The handsome star has delivered some stellar hits and is on his way to churning out some more amazing films. As reported by Pinkvilla last month, Vicky has been roped in for Yash Raj Films’ comedy flick that will be announced next month at the production house’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Amid this, it is now learnt that the handsome star has kicked off preparations for his role amid COVID 19 safety measures.

A trade source informed, “Vicky was spotted at YRF because he has formal meetings with Adi and he has also started prepping for the role. Audience will see a never seen before avatar of Vicky and he wants to give it his all! Adi trusts Vicky’s ability to deliver an outstanding performance and has trusted him to headline this film that is part of YRF Project 50 - the 50 years celebration of India’s first and only integrated studio in India!” Further, it was revealed that Vicky is in close touch with Aditya Chopra to discuss his role.

It was shared that for the comedy film, Vicky has begun preparation to deliver his best performance. The source further informed that the production house is also ensuring that all safety measures are put in place to ensure there are no issues amid Vicky’s preparation for the role. Further, the trade source said, “Vicky will be prepping at YRF extensively before he starts shooting the film in October. Of course, YRF has made all plans for him to prepare with all safety measures in place for him. Adi and Vicky have been exchanging notes on the film and his role regularly and Vicky is extremely excited about the project. It Is being said that the film enables Vicky to give a performance to watch out for!”

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship. He also has Shoojit Sircar’s Shaheed Udham Singh biopic that is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021. Further, Vicky also is a part of ’s multistarrer project Takht that also stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. He also has Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic.

