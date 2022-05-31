Vicky Kaushal & BFF Amritpal Bindra hop on 'Nach Punjaabban' trend; Varun Dhawan says 'Funjabis in the house'.

Vicky Kaushal often uses his power on social media to spread positivity, bring smiles and simply cheer someone up with his candid posts and videos. He treats his 13.8M followers with videos of him jamming to some hottest tunes, and he did just that on Tuesday. Like Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal also hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend. If you're wondering what this trend is, let us bring you up to speed.

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor launched the first song from their film JugJugg Jeeyo. The song is titled 'The Punjaabban Song' and stars the ensemble case. The song's hookstep has been going viral on social media and several celebs have been doing the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of himself dancing energetically to the song along with his buddy and director Amritpal Singh Bindra. The duo belted out a great video as they danced to the hook step. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo … @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies."

The compliments not only poured in for Vicky but Amritpal as well who seems to have surprised everyone with his moves. Varun Dhawan, who features in the original video, was floored by Vicky and Amrit's video as he called them, "Funjabis in the house."

Click here to watch Vicky and Amritpal's video.

Check out all the comments on their video below:

Vicky Kaushal's Movies

Vicky Kaushal has had a busy slate. While he has not officially announced any new films, he is currently juggling at least 3 to 4 films. He will soon be leaving for Croatia with Tripti Dimri to shoot a dance sequence for their untitled romantic comedy.

He also has Govinda Naam Mera which is set to release this year with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, he has also started work on an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ranbir Kapoor greets packed Vizag theatre for Brahmastra teaser launch with Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli