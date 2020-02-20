Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot's box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's film: It's impossible to get solo release

February already has seen some big releases but no film so far has managed to make an impact. We wonder if Bhoot or Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan will be a hit.

The year 2020 has been off to a great start for movie buffs as the month of January saw an interesting mix of films hitting the big screen. From Chhapaak to Jawaani Jaaneman to Tanhaji, January turned out to be a good month for films. February already has seen some big releases but no film so far has managed to make an impact. This Friday, two of Bollywood's notable stars will be clashing at the box office. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, and the two talented actors looks like are heading for massive clash.

Vicky was recently quizzed about the clash and if it worries him. The actor smiled and said, "I think mera aur Ayushmann ka dhaga jud gaya hai. From Koffee With Karan to hosting award shows together to our films releasing on the same date. National award also we received at the same time. So we are somehow connected."

The Uri actor further added, "In reality, the practical thing is that it is quite impossible to get a solo release. Bollywood makes more films than the number of Friday's in a year. So it is difficult to get a solo release. Clashes are bound to happen. The good thing is that both our films are completely different. His is a comedy drama and our's is a horror film.. so both are different genres and different territories. But I wish them the best. I loved his film's trailer and am myself excited to watch their film. So, all the best to them." Take a look at the video below:

