Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Bosco Martis drops PIC of ‘priced possession’ from actor’s wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular Bollywood celebrity couples. After dating for some time, the duo tied the knot in 2021 in a beautiful ceremony. Vicky has previously talked about the Joota Chupai ritual at their wedding.

On the actor’s birthday today, choreographer Bosco Martis dropped a picture of the infamous ‘Dulhe ka joota’ and recalled the drama that came with it.

Picture of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘joota’ from his wedding with Katrina Kaif unveiled

Today, May 16, marks the birthday of Vicky Kaushal. The talented actor has been receiving warm wishes and love from his friends and colleagues in the industry. Choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram Stories to share his blessings for Vicky, but in a unique way.

Sharing a picture of Vicky’s shoe from his 2021 wedding with Katrina Kaif, Bosco wrote, “Happy bday @vickykaushal09 this was the most precious priced possession I had just for a few mins. I hope you remember the drama for Dulhe ka joota,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Have a look at Bosco’s story!

In an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky revealed a funny incident related to the Joota Chupai ritual that occurred on his wedding day with Katrina. Vicky recalled the fight that took place between the groom’s and the bride’s sides over snatching his shoes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky then stated that Katrina wanted to get good pictures clicked before the sunset, but the problem was that his shoes were missing. Vicky remembered that Katrina scolded everyone and asked her sisters to get his shoes back. He said, “Free mein aaye hain, chadhae gaye hain (They were returned for free; they made me wear them).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped filming for his upcoming period drama movie, Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Vicky also has Bad Newz and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in Merry Christmas. Announcements of her upcoming projects are yet to be made.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vicky Kaushal greets Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard at Mumbai airport with hug